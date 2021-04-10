Casino del Sol Golf Classic begins April 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Casino del Sol Golf Classic is coming back to Tucson and it starts on Thursday, April 15. It will be the third stop of the Symetra Tour’s 2021 “Road to the LGPA”.
The Ladies Professional Golf Association is an organization of professional lady golfers with elite members from all around the world.
There will be a total of 120 players swinging their clubs at the Sewailo Golf Club at Casino del Sol up until Sunday, April 18.
“The 41st Symetra Tour season kicked off with the two strongest fields we have had in the history of the tour. Next week, we couldn’t be more excited to continue on with one of our new title sponsors Casino Del Sol,” said Mike Nichols, the Chief Business Officer of LPGA Qualifying Tours. “With their incredible support, this event is one of eight events that our members will be competing for $200,000 or more this season.”
Players will compete in a 72-hole stroke play format with a cut to the low 60 players and ties after 36 holes.
The winners’ share of the event is $30,000.
The fun will start at 7 a.m. daily, and a trophy presentation is set to follow the final round play.
