FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps around the corner.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High temperatures hover around 90 degrees with overnight lows in the mid 50s through the weekend! Our next storm passes north of Arizona by the middle of next week and will bring us a few degrees of cooling and gusty winds. Temperatures will drop from the upper 80s to low 80s second half of the week. Any moisture looks to stay north.
TONIGHT: Few clouds with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Gusty.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Gusty.
THURSDAY: Some clouds with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
