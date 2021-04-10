Gov. Ducey signs HB 2770, Arizona businesses not required to enforce mask mandate

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, April 9, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation that allows businesses NOT to enforce mask mandates.
According to HB 2770, “a business in this state is not required to enforce on its premises a mask mandate that is established by this state, a city, a town or county or any other jurisdiction of this state”.
Gov. Ducey says the state never had a mandatory state-wide mask mandate, and the largest cities in Arizona did not enforce one, leaving the responsibility to local businesses.
The governor says the bill is well-intended, and some rational mask requirements that are unrelated to the coronavirus may not be enforceable.
“The state needs to be able to enforce long-standing workplace safety and infection control standards unrelated to COVID-19,” said Gov. Ducey. “... I am signing this bill, ensuring that our small businesses will no longer be required to enforce mandates imposed on them by their cities who are choosing not to enforce it themselves.”
In response to the signing, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said, “The law does not go into effect until 90 days after the end of the session. Until then, the county’s mandate remains in effect.”
The entire signed letter by Gov. Ducey can be seen below.
