One person hospitalized after shooting at Arizona Pavilions in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured in a shooting in the Arizona Pavilions area Saturday, April 10.
The Marana Police Department said the victim was transported to a local hospital but did not know the severity of the person’s injuries.
The MPD said all individuals involved in the shooting have been detained and there are no outstanding suspects.
KOLD News 13 checked in with the MPD Monday for updates, but no new details were available.
