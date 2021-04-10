Pima County changes hours for COVID vaccine registration assistance line

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department announced today it will have new hours for its COVID-19 vaccine registration assistance line starting Sunday, April 11.
Although the (520) 222-0119 number will remain the same, new hours will be as follows.
- Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Closed on Sundays
And as a reminder, staff at the Tucson Convention Center vaccine site are also assisting people with vaccine registration. All you need to do is walk up during operating hours, and staff will help you register at any COVID-19 vaccine site in the county.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.