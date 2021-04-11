ADHS to launch ASU Desert Financial Arena vaccination site Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services and partners will hold an event at 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, to mark the opening of the indoor mass-vaccination site at Arizona State University’s Desert Financial Arena. It will be held in the arena’s Media Center, accessible from the west side tunnel.
Speakers including ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ will discuss this transition from ASU’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium and how the shift to indoor sites will continue the state’s vaccination momentum. A recap of comments will be offered in Spanish. Dr. Christ and other speakers will be available afterward for questions.
Other speakers:
- Morgan Olsen, ASU Executive Vice President, Treasurer and CFO
- Brigadier General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
- Maria Cristina Fuentes, Director, Arizona Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family
The event will also be available for live stream at azdhs.gov/live/.
