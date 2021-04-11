Recruits tackle obstacles to become Pima County Sheriff’s deputies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the number of officer applications dropping across the nation including in Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is working to overcome obstacles by recruiting more deputies.
To simulate real-world scenarios, recruits for the PCSD are tested in obstacle courses, fence climbing, and other exercises during training.
“I wanted to challenge myself to the next level and see what I’m really capable of doing, and also want to try to give back to the community,” said Farhan Mohamed, recruit for PCSD.
Beyond passing the five-part physical fitness assessment, Dep. James Allerton, public information officer for PCSD, said the department is looking for recruits with integrity.
“We want to make sure that we have someone who already has a basis of integrity and is going to bring that to the sheriff’s department with them when they come, certainly there are challenges to recruiting and we believe at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department that we’re facing them head,” Allerton said.
In her nine years as a deputy, Samantha Sanders-Lucero, Commission Class Officer, PCSD Training Center, said she didn’t realize the impact she would have as a woman in law enforcement.
“It gives other people hope because sometimes people didn’t think that they could do certain things but when they see another woman doing it, they’re like alright I got this, that brings me a lot of happiness and joy because we do need a lot more women to represent,” said Sanders-Lucero.
Another recruit for the January 2022 Academy said he worked for the Tucson Police Department before pursuing a career as a deputy.
“It’s challenging, it’s difficult, it’s going to put you past your limit, you’re going to make new limits but in the end, it’s very rewarding, it’s the most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” said Aaron Bravin, recruit.
Sanders-Lucereo said people don’t have to be a triathlete to work in law enforcement.
“A lot of people can do it from teeny tiny females to big strong guys and everything in between. I’ve seen everyone graduate our academy, and here at the training academy center we’re about helping everyone through, regardless of their physical abilities,” Sanders-Lucero said.
These physical fitness assessments are given several times a year at the PCSD Training Center located on West Silverlake Road.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.