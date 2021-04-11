Right lane closed on I-10 eastbound due to vehicle fire near Rita Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers encountered delays and a right-lane closure on Interstate 10 east of Tucson after a vehicle fire slowed traffic on Sunday, April 11, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The vehicle fire near Rita Road at Milepost 273 was extinguished and did not block I-10. The right lane was closed to facilitate recovery operations.
No further information was immediately available.
