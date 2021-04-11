Tucson Electric Power warns agains COVID-19 related scams

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Electric Power is reminding customers to be on alert for scammers using the pandemic crisis to trick utility users into giving their personal or financial information.
TEP says they receive reports year round about suspicious phone calls, text messages, letters, and even visits from scammers who impersonate TEP employees while using high-pressure tactics.
What to do if you receive a scam phone call:
- Hang up. If you suspect you are the target of a phone scam, just hang up. Don’t feel pressured to provide personal information or take any action. Similarly, you can delete suspicious emails or shut the door on suspicious visitors. If you’re concerned for your physical safety, call 911. TEP only contacts customers by phone with automated bill payment reminders as a courtesy, and never demands immediate payment.
- Don’t follow scammers’ instructions to buy prepaid cards. TEP never urges customers to purchase pre-paid money cards to pay a monthly bill. Scammers will ask for the prepaid card’s receipt number and PIN number, which grants instant access to the card’s funds. TEP does not accept any cryptocurrency as payments, including bitcoin. A complete list of legitimate payment methods, including payment online and through TEP’s mobile app, is available by clicking here.
- Contact TEP. If you have questions about your bill or concerns about these issues, please call TEP’s Customer Care team at (520) 623-7711 – the number listed on your monthly bill and here, on tep.com. Don’t call other phone numbers provided by scammers. Customers also can log in or use TEP’s mobile app to check account status.
TEP says these scams have become commonplace despite customer outreach and active prevention efforts by law enforcement, government agencies and companies such as TEP whose customers are being targeted.
Call TEP at 520-623-7711 if you have any questions and learn more about how to protect yourself.
