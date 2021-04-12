Airbnb announces summer safety rules, cracks down on COVID-19 mitigation measures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ahead of the July 4 holiday, Airbnb is buckling down on restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The global vacation rental company released a statement Monday, April 12, saying it won’t book parties larger than 16 people until further notice. Anyone who violates the company’s rules will have their accounts removed from the platform.
The company also released a list of summer safety measures as more people are anticipated to travel during the upcoming season, which includes restrictions to certain reservations.
To read more about Airbnb’s new rules and mitigation measures, click here.
