Arizona AG sues federal government over immigration decisions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and federal officials for what he calls destructive immigration policies. The Attorney General’s Office is asking the U.S. District Court in Arizona to void the decisions to stop border wall construction and the “Remain in Mexico” policy until the federal government complies with its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act.
NEPA requires federal agencies to carefully weigh environmental considerations before taking any major federal action. In its complaint, the Attorney General’s Office argues that DHS and other federal officials did not provide environmental impact statements or environmental assessments when DHS abruptly halted ongoing border wall construction and also began permitting entry of additional migrants by ending the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
President Joe Biden, in one of his first official actions on January 20, ordered the halting of ongoing construction of miles of border wall.
Biden also ordered DHS to stop carrying out the “Remain in Mexico” program in February and allow asylum seekers to enter the United States while claims are pending.
The AGO complaint claims that while the courts have recognized that the environmental impacts of such policies must be analyzed before implementation under NEPA, DHS has never attempted to do so.
