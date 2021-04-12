Arizona AG sues federal government over immigration decisions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and federal officials for what he calls destructive immigration policies. The Attorney General’s Office is asking the U.S. District Court in Arizona to void the decisions to stop border wall construction and the “Remain in Mexico” policy until the federal government complies with its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act.