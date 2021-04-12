Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near Rillito River Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson Police officer was involved in a shooting near Rillito River Park early Monday, April 12.
The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 4000 block of East River Road when officers followed two suspects into a desert area.
One of the suspects pulled and knife and the officer fired. As of 1 p.m., the suspect was being treated for their injuries. The second suspect was also taken into custody.
No officers were injured, according to the TPD.
