FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures swinging through this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures stay warm to kick off the work week, but changes are brewing! Our next storm passes north of Arizona by the middle of next week and will bring us a few degrees of cooling and gusty winds. Temperatures will drop from the upper 80s to low 80s second half of the week. A slight chance for rain on Friday before temps warm back up into the mid 80s for the weekend!