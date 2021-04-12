FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures swinging through this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures stay warm to kick off the work week, but changes are brewing! Our next storm passes north of Arizona by the middle of next week and will bring us a few degrees of cooling and gusty winds. Temperatures will drop from the upper 80s to low 80s second half of the week. A slight chance for rain on Friday before temps warm back up into the mid 80s for the weekend!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
