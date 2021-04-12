Oregon man arrested for allegedly starting small wildfire in northern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 29-year-old Oregon man was arrested in northern Arizona for allegedly starting a small brush fire with his lighter.
Deputies with the Coconino Couth Sheriff’s Office arrested Adam Gilliam on Friday, April 9, 2021, after someone driving along Highway 87 north of Payson spotted a small fire and a suspicious person — later identified as Gilliam — not far from the flames.
AZ Family reports Gilliam admitted in an interview with county deputies he ignited a brush fire with his lighter.
Gilliam was booked into the Coconino County jail and charged with illegal burning of wildland and refusing to provide a truthful name.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.