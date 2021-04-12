Oregon man arrested for allegedly starting small wildfire in northern Arizona

Adam Gilliam, 29, was arrested Friday, April 9, 2021, in Coconino County, Ariz. for allegedly starting a small wildfire with his lighter. (Source: Coconino County Sheriff's Office via AZ Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM MST - Updated April 12 at 4:16 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 29-year-old Oregon man was arrested in northern Arizona for allegedly starting a small brush fire with his lighter.

Deputies with the Coconino Couth Sheriff’s Office arrested Adam Gilliam on Friday, April 9, 2021, after someone driving along Highway 87 north of Payson spotted a small fire and a suspicious person — later identified as Gilliam — not far from the flames.

AZ Family reports Gilliam admitted in an interview with county deputies he ignited a brush fire with his lighter.

Gilliam was booked into the Coconino County jail and charged with illegal burning of wildland and refusing to provide a truthful name.

