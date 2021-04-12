Pima Animal Care Center to host microchip event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As coronavirus cases decline, the Pima Animal Care Center is beginning to ramp up its free events.
This weekend, they are collaborating with the LovePup Foundation and Pima County’s District 2 to hold a microchip and supply distribution drive.
“The impact from this difficult year has forced families to make some heartbreaking decisions,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “If one of those choices involves an inability to pay for needed supplies, then we want to help by eliminating the problem.”
Residents can visit the Abrams Public Health Center on April 17 from 1-4 p.m.
The LovePup Foundation is expanding into the Tucson area and will be supplying the microchips for the event through the “It’s Hip to Chip” program. LovePup saw PACC as a great partner to grow their reach, due to the work that PACC has been doing throughout the pandemic.
A variety of supplies for pets including food, collars, leashes, bowls, toys, and more will also be available. All items will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The shelter is open for essential services. All non-emergency appointments will require an appointment.
