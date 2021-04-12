Report: Biden nominates Chris Magnus to lead Customs and Border Protection

As an established immigrant-welcoming community and in response to SB-1070, Mayor & Council directed a series of amendments to TPD’s General Orders that protect victims and witnesses of crimes from arbitrary immigration status inquires, prohibit stops and detentions based on “suspicions” of unlawful status, and other actions aimed at protecting the rights of our immigrant communities. I am grateful for the Chief’s leadership in implementing these reforms, as well as other efforts including streamlining TPD’s U-visa process and the creation of a new refugee liaison program.