ADOT’s schedules public hearing for Tentative Five-Year Construction Program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Friday, April 16, on the agency’s recommended plan for the next five years of construction projects statewide.
The virtual hearing on the 2022-2026 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program begins at 9 a.m. and can be accessed at http://aztransportationboard.gov.
The proposed annual update allocates funding to expand and improve four corridors for passenger and freight traffic through the next five years.
The projects to widen highways and improve safety include:
- Adding lanes along Interstate 17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point, with construction on the $328 million project beginning in 2022.
- Widening US 93 between Tegner Street and Wickenburg Ranch Way. The $41 million project is scheduled for 2022.
- Replacing the Gila River bridges on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande. Construction for that $83 million project is targeted for 2023.
- Constructing the first phase of the I-40/US 93 West Kingman interchange. The $70 million project is expected to begin by 2024.
Additionally, the tentative plan will invest more than $1 billion in pavement preservation projects across Arizona over five years, upgrading 581 lane miles of pavement from fair and poor condition to good condition.
The I-17 and I-10 widening projects are able to advance through ADOT’s partnership with the Maricopa Association of Governments, the regional planning agency that has committed some of the funds for those improvements.
The 2022-2026 Tentative Five-Year Program also reaches ADOT’s goal of allocating $320 million per year for preservation of bridges and roadways throughout the state highway system. Preservation projects include repaving and repairing highways, along with repairing or reconstructing bridges. The tentative plan includes $407 million over five years for projects that improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as smart technology or addition of shoulders.
The public comment period for the 2022-2026 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program began March 18 and ends at 5 p.m. June 3. The State Transportation Board is expected to consider formal action on the program at its June 18 meeting.
The complete report is available at azdot.gov/tentative5year for review and comment. ADOT welcomes feedback via an online form that will be available at azdot.gov/tentative5year, by email at fiveyearconstructionprogram@azdot.gov, by phone at 855.712.8530, and by mail Attn: Daina Mann, ℅ ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson St., Room 179, MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007.
Public comments also may be made at three public hearings and a State Transportation Board study session. All hearings will be held virtually and begin at 9 a.m. on the following dates:
- April 16
- May 21
- June 3
Meetings may be accessed through the State Board website at http://aztransportationboard.gov.
