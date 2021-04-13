Arizona Land and Water Trust preserve over 1,000 acres of the Rose Tree Ranch in Santa Cruz County

This property represents one of the few remaining and finest examples of native and restorable grassland habitat in Arizona. This conservation effort adds to an expanding network of protected lands in the Sonoita-Elgin grasslands and the Upper San Pedro River Watershed. The Rose Tree Ranch is part of a large working landscape and native grassland pastures located in the Sonoita-Elgin area that have supported livestock grazing since the turn of the century. The unfragmented native desert grasslands and mountain foothills of the ranch are home to a wide variety of wildlife species. Since the area remains sparsely populated, biologists suggest that ocelot and jaguar may travel through the area as an integral link in a movement corridor chain that rings the south-central Arizona mountains.