CDC says high STD rates continued into 2020, after 2019 all-time high

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2.5 million cases of various sexually transmitted diseases were reported in 2019, an all-time high for the sixth consecutive year in the United States.
These cases included the most commonly reported, which included chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. Additionally, the CDC says preliminary information from last year suggests that this trend continued into 2020.
The CDC says that between 2015 and 2019, there was nearly a 30% increase in reported STDs; and a sharp increase in syphilis among newborns, which nearly quadrupled since 2015.
“STDs can have serious health consequences. People with these infections do not always experience disease symptoms, but, if left untreated, some can increase the risk of HIV infection, or can cause chronic pelvic pain, pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility, severe pregnancy and newborn complications, and infant death,” said CDC officials in a statement.
The CDC also says that before the COVID-19 pandemic, reductions in STD screening, treatment, prevention, and partner services contributed to STD increases. And since the pandemic began, large numbers of STD program staff at the state and local level have been deployed to the COVID-19 response, which has lead to delays in STD treatment services.
