FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler air is around the corner. So are gusty winds and fire weather concerns.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures stay warm to kick off the work week but changes are around the corner! Our next storm passes north of Arizona by the middle of next week and will bring us a few degrees of cooling and gusty winds. Temperatures will drop from the upper 80s to low 80s second half of the week. A slight chance for rain on Friday before temps warm back up into the mid 80s for the weekend!