UPDATE: Northbound I-19 reopened; one person killed by loose tire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after a tire came off a tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 19 hitting a nearby sedan and killing the driver.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation said the incident happened at around 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, and shut down part of the highway’s northbound lanes at Pima Mine Road for several hours but the roadway has since been reopened. There were no other vehicles involved and no other injuries reported.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.