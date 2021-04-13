Kaibab National Forest to accept woodcutting permits for 2021 season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Kaibab National Forest will begin issuing woodcutting permits starting May 3, 2021.
However, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the forest will accept permit requests via phone only, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. Approved permits, tags and cutting guides will be sent via mail.
Cutting season ends Nov. 30, 2021, on the North Kaibab Ranger District and Dec. 31, 2021, on the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts.
For more information about the season’s woodcutting permits, click here.
