4-month-old left in hot car now in critical condition

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A four-month-old girl is fighting for her life after being left in a car for more than four hours. Officials say the car was parked in a garage of a west Phoenix home.
According Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department, officials were called to a neighborhood southeast of 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road at about 1 p.m. Officers learned that the 4-month-old’s mom had left her in the car at about 8:30 a.m.
Monday’s high in Phoenix was 92 degrees. While the car was not parked in direct sunlight, experts say the temperature inside a closed car can increase by up to 40 degrees in about an hour.
The baby was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital, Fortune said.
It’s not clear if the baby’s mom might face charges.
