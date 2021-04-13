The Navajo & Hopi Families Relief Fund implements Clean Hands Project to fight spread of COVID-19

Based on her outreach, Herrera assessed that out of 400 homes in her region, 175 households didn’t have running water. Since December 2020, the Relief Fund has been able to provide 60 handwashing stations to communities in Monument Valley, Utah. Herrera said she has 300 stations available and ready for distribution which she conducts on a weekly basis. Since the inception of the Clean Hands Project, the Relief Fund has been able to assess that 3,436 households that have requested their assistance on both the Navajo and Hopi Nations live without running water. These numbers are compiled in a database that guides the Project’s distribution of hand washing stations.