Spokesman: New Mexico pausing administration of J&J vaccine

SANTE FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Department of Health said Tuesday, April 13, the state will pause administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in response to a federal recommendation stemming from reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
Health Secretary Department Dr. Tracie Collins said the state and the federal government are “acting out of an abundance of caution.” Collins said state officials will share more information as they learn it.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier Tuesday said the federal government was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.
