Man who killed grandparents in Pima County in 2005 now suspect in homicide at Gilbert group man
Christopher William Lambeth, 37, arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM MST - Updated April 13 at 1:19 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man who killed his grandparents in Pima County more than a decade ago is now accused of second-degree murder after a man was found dead at a group home in Gilbert.

On Monday, April 12, Gilbert police officers responded to an unknown trouble call at the facility, which is located in a neighborhood near Pecos and Higley roads.

When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Steven Howells dead inside the home. According to court documents, Howells had obvious head trauma.

The suspect was identified as Christopher William Lambeth.

Officials say the 37-year-old Lambeth was found in the bathroom cleaning blood off him and commented about “bludgeoning” the victim.

In April 2005, Lambeth was arrested for killing his grandparents 76-year-old Carl Gremmler and 72-year-old Patricia Gremmler. Lambeth said he stabbed them without knowing it was wrong.

A judge sentenced him to life in a mental hospital in 2007 after pleading guilty but insane.

Lambeth was taken into custody and booked on one count of second-degree murder in the Gilbert case. A hearing is scheduled for April 19 to set bail at $2 million.

Police are investigating to find out what led up to the incident.

