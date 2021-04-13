Man who killed grandparents in Pima County in 2005 now suspect in homicide at Gilbert group man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man who killed his grandparents in Pima County more than a decade ago is now accused of second-degree murder after a man was found dead at a group home in Gilbert.
On Monday, April 12, Gilbert police officers responded to an unknown trouble call at the facility, which is located in a neighborhood near Pecos and Higley roads.
When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Steven Howells dead inside the home. According to court documents, Howells had obvious head trauma.
The suspect was identified as Christopher William Lambeth.
Officials say the 37-year-old Lambeth was found in the bathroom cleaning blood off him and commented about “bludgeoning” the victim.
In April 2005, Lambeth was arrested for killing his grandparents 76-year-old Carl Gremmler and 72-year-old Patricia Gremmler. Lambeth said he stabbed them without knowing it was wrong.
A judge sentenced him to life in a mental hospital in 2007 after pleading guilty but insane.
Lambeth was taken into custody and booked on one count of second-degree murder in the Gilbert case. A hearing is scheduled for April 19 to set bail at $2 million.
Police are investigating to find out what led up to the incident.
