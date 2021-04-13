Suspect recovering in hospital following officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday morning in Midtown Tucson.
On April 12, 2021, just before 8:30 a.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown responded to N. Alvernon Way and E. Paradise Falls Dr. for the report of a wanted individual. Upon arrival to the area, a patrol officer from Operations Division Midtown located the wanted individual and a female acquaintance. Upon contact with the officer, both individuals fled on foot into the desert area. The officer followed the individuals into the desert area where he confronted the suspect.
During the confrontation, the suspect brandished two bayonets (long knives typically attached to military rifles) and began charging toward the officer. The officer discharged his firearm striking the suspect. Officers immediately rendered aid using their Individual First Aid Kits (IFAK) and he was subsequently transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old James Nicholas Pacheco. Pacheco was wanted for kidnapping and sexual assault stemming from an incident that occurred on April 9, 2021, in the 8000 block of E. Senate St.
Upon his release from the hospital, Pacheco will be charged with Kidnapping (13-1304 (A1)) (F2), Sexual Assault (13-1406) (F2) and Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace Officer (13-1204) (F2). Additional charges may be added at the conclusion of the investigation.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Violent Crimes Unit along with sergeants and detectives with the department’s Office of Professional Standards are investigating the incident.
The Violent Crimes Unit is conducting the criminal portion of the investigation, while the Office of Professional Standards conducts a separate, but parallel administrative investigation to examine the actions of department personnel. This is standard protocol in all officer-involved shootings.
