Suspect recovering in hospital following officer-involved shooting

During the confrontation, the suspect brandished two bayonets (long knives typically attached to military rifles) and began charging toward the officer. The officer discharged his firearm striking the suspect. Officers immediately rendered aid using their Individual First Aid Kits (IFAK) and he was subsequently transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old James Nicholas Pacheco. Pacheco was wanted for kidnapping and sexual assault stemming from an incident that occurred on April 9, 2021, in the 8000 block of E. Senate St.