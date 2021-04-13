TPD Chief nominated for CBP Commissioner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a surprise announcement, the Biden Administration has nominated Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus as the new Commissioner for Customs and Border Protection.
In a statement released this afternoon Magnus said:
“I am, of course, very honored to be nominated by the President to lead Customs and Border Protection. I look forward to speaking with senators and hearing their thoughts and concerns.
As I’ve told our department members, serving as Tucson’s Chief of Police has been, and continues to be, one of the best experiences of my career in policing. Tucson is a special community and TPD is a professional, community engaged police department.
The confirmation process is never a certainty. As the Senate moves forward with its deliberations, I remain committed to serving as your Chief of Police to the best of my ability.”
If confirmed, Magnus will lead the largest law enforcement agency in America consisting of 60,000 employees with nearly a $20 billion budget. Nearly a third of the employees are Border Patrol agents but the agency also includes trade and maritime policy as well as counter terrorism and border security.
It’s likely Magnus was chosen because of his proximity to the border which is facing an issue right now with asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors.
“He’s extremely intelligent, he’s extremely articulate,” said former Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild. “And he works to solve problems.”
The problem along the border with asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors will likely be the first challenge which is likely one reason for his choice.
“Particularly in today’s world when policing has a community side to it and this staff side to is which is frankly a difficult thing to navigate,” Rothshild said. “And he’s an expert at it.”
Magnus, according to the former Mayor is well known in Washington and in National Police circles.
“In the run up to the 2016 election, we had heard that had Hillary Clinton won the election, she was going to try to find a position for him somewhere in the federal government,” he said.
He’s also a well respected Police Chief according to Rothschild.
“I think among chiefs around the country, they look to him for advice and he’s considered one of the sage police chiefs,” he said.
But it’s likely his experience with border issues which holds the most sway.
“He will hit the ground running on his experience here in Tucson and that’s something not a lot of people have,” Rothschild said. “Where you going to go to San Diego, Tucson, El Paso, East Texas for somebody that has had that community experience.”
