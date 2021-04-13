TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound traffic shift tomorrow on Houghton Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tomorrow morning, southbound travel on Houghton Road, from Valencia Road to Mary Ann Cleveland Way, will switch to the west side of the roadway onto new asphalt.
The Tucson Department of Transportation says northbound travel will remain the same but is scheduled to switch onto the west side of the roadway next week on Monday.
Drivers are asked to travel through the area with caution and to remember speed limits on these construction zones will be limited to 25 miles per hour.
