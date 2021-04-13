UPDATE: Tucson police detain 2 suspects after midtown shooting, crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police detained two suspects after a crash that police say is related to a midtown shooting on Tuesday, April 13.
One man was taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot trauma. The two suspects are in the hospital for treatment of injuries from a vehicle crash.
Police found the man with gunshot trauma in the 2800 block of North Edith Boulevard, which is near Glenn Street and Country Club Road.
The suspects were found in a vehicle nearby before it crashed at Alvernon Way and Pima Street.
Police have not yet determined any possible charges. Detectives are still investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
