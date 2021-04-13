UPDATE: Tucson police detain 2 suspects after midtown shooting, crash

The shooting suspects were in a vehicle that was involved in this crash at Alvernon Way and Pima Street on Tuesday morning, April 13. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 13, 2021 at 9:12 AM MST - Updated April 13 at 11:10 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police detained two suspects after a crash that police say is related to a midtown shooting on Tuesday, April 13.

One man was taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot trauma. The two suspects are in the hospital for treatment of injuries from a vehicle crash.

Police found the man with gunshot trauma in the 2800 block of North Edith Boulevard, which is near Glenn Street and Country Club Road.

The suspects were found in a vehicle nearby before it crashed at Alvernon Way and Pima Street.

Police have not yet determined any possible charges. Detectives are still investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

