Tucson police search for Target vacuum thief

Tucson police search for Target vacuum thief
Tucson police are searching for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from local Target stores. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 13, 2021 at 4:46 PM MST - Updated April 13 at 4:46 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are searching for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from local Target stores.

The man is suspected of stealing around $10,000 of Bissel and Dyson vacuums and other electronics from March 2 to April 2, 2021. Officials stated in a tweet the suspect is associated with a Ford Explorer and silver Chrysler minivan.

Anyone with information about the man can call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.