Tucson police search for Target vacuum thief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are searching for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from local Target stores.
The man is suspected of stealing around $10,000 of Bissel and Dyson vacuums and other electronics from March 2 to April 2, 2021. Officials stated in a tweet the suspect is associated with a Ford Explorer and silver Chrysler minivan.
Anyone with information about the man can call 88-CRIME.
