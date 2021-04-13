US investigating possible air bag failures in GM vehicles

In a statement, GM contradicted NHTSA’s complaints, saying it’s not aware of air bags failing to inflate on roadways due to the problem. The company said its own engineering analysis found that the air bags will inflate in a crash even if the malfunction light is on. “To the extent there are vehicles in the field that experience this condition, those vehicles will be repaired under warranty,” said the company, which added that it’s cooperating with NHTSA’s investigation.