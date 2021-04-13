Weigh-in survey on Reid Park, zoo expansion closes tonight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the City of Tucson, today is the last day for residents to share their thoughts online about the proposed expansion to Reid Park and the Reid Park Zoo.
The survey allows Tucson residents to weigh in on eight concepts regarding possible changes to the park and zoo areas, and offer any other ideas not covered below.
1. No zoo expansion.
2. West zoo expansion into Reid Park, at Barnum Hill and small duck pond.
3. West zoo expansion & Natural resources area, to be planned with community input.
4. Northwest zoo expansion.
5. Southwest zoo expansion, at Horseshoe Pit area and Cancer Center Memorial Plaza.
6. East zoo expansion, into the golf course area.
7. North zoo expansion into the zoo parking area; and relocation of the therapeutic recreation center.
8. Relocate zoo.
