Weigh-in survey on Reid Park, zoo expansion closes tonight

Weigh-in survey on Reid Park, zoo expansion closes tonight
Community members can weigh in on the concepts discussed for the expansion, or not, of Reid Park and Reid Park Zoo by submitting an online survey by 11:59 pm. Tuesday. (Source: City of Tucson)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM MST - Updated April 13 at 3:40 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the City of Tucson, today is the last day for residents to share their thoughts online about the proposed expansion to Reid Park and the Reid Park Zoo.

This can be done by filling out an online survey, in English or Spanish, and must be completed before 11:59 p.m.

The survey allows Tucson residents to weigh in on eight concepts regarding possible changes to the park and zoo areas, and offer any other ideas not covered below.

1. No zoo expansion.

2. West zoo expansion into Reid Park, at Barnum Hill and small duck pond.

3. West zoo expansion & Natural resources area, to be planned with community input.

4. Northwest zoo expansion.

5. Southwest zoo expansion, at Horseshoe Pit area and Cancer Center Memorial Plaza.

6. East zoo expansion, into the golf course area.

7. North zoo expansion into the zoo parking area; and relocation of the therapeutic recreation center.

8. Relocate zoo.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.