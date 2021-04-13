Young man arrested for allegedly shooting coworker in Fry’s parking lot

TOLLESON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tolleson police arrested 18-year-old Camron Granado for fatally shooting his coworker and running him over with a car in a Fry’s parking lot over the weekend.
A witness told police they saw Granado pull out a gun and shoot three rounds at the 30-year-old victim on Sunday, April 11, 2021. The witness said Granado then got in his car and ran over the man twice before taking off, according to AZ Family.
Several other witnesses said they tried to jump on the hood of Granado’s car to stop him but the teen ignored them and continued to flee the scene. Hours later, Granado turned himself into Tolleson police.
The young man was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County jail on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
