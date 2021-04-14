ADOT announces finalist in Safety Message Contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation needs your help deciding what messages find their way into the bright lights of an ADOT highway message board.
The annual Safety Message Contest was started to encourage drivers to be conscious of safety and keep it top of mind when on the road.
In one week, more than 2,400 entries were received, now the public will pick the winner from the 10 finalists.
“It’s important to focus on safety and remember we all have a role in reducing the number of crashes and lives lost,” said ADOT Director John Halikowski.
Some of the entries include cute sayings like “Life is a highway, I wanna ride it with a seatbelt on” or Think you’re late? Wait until you have a court date.”
“More than 90% of crashes are caused by driver behavior. These messages are designed to help remind drivers, sometimes in an offbeat way, to be careful on the road.”
The leading factors in crashes are speeding, aggressive driving and distracted or impaired driving.
CLICK HERE to vote through April 21. The winning safety messages will be announced in May.
