Arizona schools will not be punished for students not taking standardized tests

“The state has waived the 95% tested rule again this year (for the second year in a row). If a parent does not feel comfortable with their child taking the AzM2 assessment in-person, they can stay home and not be tested. There will not be repercussions for schools that fail to meet the 95% tested mark, as the state is not doing letter grades this year. ADE has never used the standardized testing to influence an individual student’s grades, only to assign a letter grade to the school as a whole. Students are still encouraged to take the in-person test this year, as it gives information that can help determine if instruction needs to be adjusted to help students succeed.”