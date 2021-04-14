Bopp Road to close at Kinney for more than one month starting Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Department of Transportation, Bopp Road will temporarily close at Kinney Road on Monday, April 19.
This road closure will remain in effect for more than one month and will end on Friday, May 28.
Transportation officials say the closure will allow crews to safely work on the waterline, install concrete, rip rap and place fresh asphalt in the area.
Pima County says once work is completed, the new alignment of Bopp Road and Sarasota Boulevard will be in place and this portion of Bopp Road will be in its final configuration, and no longer a through roadway.
Drivers are advised to use Donald Avenue or Tucson Estates Parkway to get around the closure.
Motorists should anticipate delays, and those driving through the area should approach with caution and obey all traffic control signs.
