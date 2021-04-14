Fire crews extinguish RV Fire in Tucson’s west-side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, just after 9 a.m., fire crews with the Drexel Heights Fire District responded to the 6900 block of W. Flying W in Tucson’s west-side after receiving a report of a vehicle fire.
Once on scene, firefighters found an R.V. fully captured by flames, and crews tried to control it before it spread to nearby residences.
Fire officials say the vehicle was a total loss, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.
No injuries were reported, but officials say smoke due to the fire was seen in the area for several miles.
