FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High fire danger!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Increasing clouds and wind gusts through Thursday. Fire danger is high as sustained winds top out from the west southwest up to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. A Red Flag Warning is active all day Thursday mainly east of Tucson. Fire danger still exists across the rest of southern Arizona as wind will stay strong and humidity remains very low. Daytime temperatures cool to average through Monday in the low 80s. Overnight lows in the low 50s. Staying mostly dry. A tiny 10% chance for rain on Monday.