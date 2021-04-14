Governor to sign AZ gaming bill for lawful sports betting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is expected to sign a gaming law passed by the state legislature which changes sports betting.
SB 1797 establishes fantasy sports betting, allows professional organizations to host sportsbooks on-site, extends tribal compacts and allows limited gaming at horse tracks.
The Governor first suggested new gaming legislation during his state of the state address in January, helped shepherd it through the legislature and will sign it by the end of the week.
The bill will allow, for instance, a sportsbook inside the State Farm Arena, home to the Arizona Cardinals, the Phoenix Suns, a host of the PGA golf tournament, even at NASCAR events.
The bill sets aside twenty licenses. Ten for the tribes and the other ten for sports organizations.
It extends the tribal gaming compacts out another 20 years, allows the tribes to build additional casinos and to play games, which are now prohibited like Craps.
Estimates as to how much it might bring into the state general fund range from $42 million to $100 milion.
For Pima County, the bill will allow Keno to be played at the Rillito Racetrack. The track is owned by Pima County which hasn’t said whether it will do that.
Only six of the ten sports organization licenses have been spoken for leaving other sports organizations, like professional soccer, to apply.
The bill passed by a 24 to 6 margin meaning it takes effect immediately upon the Governor signing it. It’s hoped to have the first sites opened by the beginning of the football season.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.