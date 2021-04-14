Kino drive-thru vaccination site to permanently close May 14

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Health Department, the COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site at Kino Stadium will change hours of operation due to hot weather, before it permanently closes on May 14.
Beginning April 14, hours will shift to 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday to keep the public, staff and volunteers out of the heat.
PCHD says patients will be notified of any appointment changes directly by Banner staff if their appointment times are affected by this change.
Additionally, the Kino site will only administer second doses of the coronavirus vaccine after Saturday, April 17.
In preparation for this change, Pima County opened an indoor facility on the north-side of Ajo Way at the Kino Event Center on April 12 for first and second dose appointments.
