Marana police receive marijuana money for new patrol vehicle

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Marana was just awarded marijuana excise tax dollars to purchase a new patrol vehicle to combat impaired driving.
According to town officials, the Marana Police Department was awarded a grant in the amount of $58,900 by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the vehicle’s purchase.
The vehicle is intended for use to reduce impaired driving, increase enforcement and increase driving safety in the community from drunk driving or impaired driving due to the use of marijuana.
Although recreational marijuana was legalized for sale in Arizona this year, driving under its influence remains illegal.
The GOHS says its goals and objectives are to reduce impaired driving, including conducting training programs, purchasing detecting equipment, testing, and enforcing laws against driving, flying or boating while impaired.
