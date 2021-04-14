NASA says satellites could predict volcanic eruptions years before they happen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to NASA, new research in satellite imagery used to track volcanic activity can be potentially used to predict when volcanoes will erupt years before they happen.
NASA says a study analyzed several volcanos that erupted within the past two decades, where satellites analyzed radiant heat data. And this is what they found:
“In the years leading up to an eruption, the radiant surface temperature over much of the volcano increased by around 1 degree Celsius from its normal state. It decreased after each eruption.”
Scientists believe the heat increase is due to the interaction between magma pools and hydrothermal systems, which can elevate heated underground water resulting in an increase in soil temperature.
For a full report from NASA, follow [THIS LINK].
