University of Arizona names Tommy Lloyd as head basketball coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona will hire Tommy Lloyd as its head basketball coach.
The news comes a week after the Wildcats fired the previous coach Sean Miller following 12 seasons in Tucson.
CBS News reports Lloyd edged out three former Arizona players and current coaches — Damon Stoudamire, Jason Terry and Miles Simon — adding Arizona alum Josh Pastner also interviewed for the job.
Lloyd has been an assistant coach at Gonzaga for two decades and was a huge part of the Zags’ success on the national stage.
“We are thrilled that Tommy and his family are joining the Wildcat Family and re-establishing our men’s basketball program among the elite in the nation,” University of Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke said in a statement. “After speaking with a tremendous pool of candidates, and with so many in and out of the college basketball world, it became clear that Tommy has the passion, the experience, the knowledge, the coaching and recruiting acumen and the drive to lead us to championships. He has been a big part of the incredible rise and success of Gonzaga Basketball and is well-respected for his partnership with that program’s head coach, Mark Few.”
CBS Sports said the 46-year-old secured the job after interviewing with Arizona president Dr. Robert C. Robbins on Saturday.
According to Gonzaga, Lloyd joined the school for the 2001-02 season.
“Lloyd’s knowledge of the European game has been instrumental in placing Gonzaga players overseas to continue their basketball careers, as well as nurturing his contacts in recruiting circles as Gonzaga’s recruiting base has extended worldwide,” the school wrote on its website.
Lloyd went to Walla Walla Community College for two seasons and graduated from Whitman College in 1998. He has a degree in biology and a secondary teaching credential. He and his wife Chanelle were married in 1997 and they have three children — Liam (2001), Sophia Marie (2004) and Maria Alexis (2007).
Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman broke the news with a tweet Wednesday afternoon.
