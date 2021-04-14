Sahuarita police search for suspected credit card thieves

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Sahuarita Police Department are looking for two people accused of using a stolen credit card.
In a news release, police said the male suspect is described as Hispanic, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with a medium build and short black or brown hair. The release stated he could be driving a white Lincoln SRX. The female suspect is described as white with blonde hair, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and in her 30s or 40s.
Anyone with information on the suspects can call 520-351-4900, 911, 88-crime, or the Sahuarita Police Department tip line at 520-445-7847.
