Study examines health risks faced by female firefighters

“What we know from the research that we’ve done in general in the fire service, and specifically with men in the fire service, is that so much of ‘What is resilience-building in the fire service?’ is what happens around that kitchen table,” said Jahnke, director of the Center for Fire, Rescue & EMS Health Research at the nonprofit National Development Research Institutes. “So it’s the bonding that takes place, it’s the decompressing, it’s the joking around.”