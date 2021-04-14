Tucson police search for suspect, witnesses in south-side homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a homicide that left one man dead at a south-side park late Tuesday night, April 13.
Officers were dispatched to check on a man near a ramada at Kennedy Park at around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release from the department. When they arrived, they found the man — identified as 54-year-old Carlos Carrillo Lopez — with “obvious signs of trauma.” Responding officers tried to save his life but Lopez died at the scene.
Though detectives have spoken to several people about Lopez’s death, they are still searching for additional witnesses. Anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to call 88-CRIME. Tips can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.