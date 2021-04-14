Yavapai County investigators search for suspect in attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of trying to grab a young girl off the street in the Prescott Valley this week.
Deputies said the 8-year-old was riding her bike in the Castle Canyon Mesa area Tuesday, April 13, 2021, when a man driving a black truck stopped in the street, opened his door, and tried to grab the girl, according to AZ Family. A witness nearby saw the encounter and yelled at the girl to run, that’s when the man drove off.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with wavy orange or red hair, AZ Family reports. Anyone with information on the attempted abduction can call the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260. A cash reward of up to $800 is available for Silent Witness tips that lead to an arrest. Calls can be made to 1-800-932-3232 or submit tips online.
