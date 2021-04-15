Arizona’s Heart & Sol: University “Germ Buster” team member recognized for hard work

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of the University of Arizona’s “Germ Buster” team members is the latest Heart and Sol recipient.
Ana Torres suits up every day and is on call 24/7 to make sure the campus is clean and COVID-free. She puts her Heart & Sol into cleaning classrooms, dorms, and more across the 12 million square feet of campus the university has.
Torres said her job is important, and she is happy to provide a safe environment for the students, faculty and staff. Torres calls the students “her kids” and works tirelessly for them.
“It comes out of my heart, and I really do mean it,” said Torres. “I want students back. It feels sad when they’re not here. I want them back. That’s why I’m here 24 hours.”
Ana was so surprised by her $300 gift card, sponsored by Casino Del Sol, she was not sure how she would spend it.
“It makes me proud of myself, making sure the classrooms and everything are disinfected, and the students can come safe, and that means a lot to me,” she said.
If you know someone who is going above and beyond in the community and would like to nominate someone, please nominate them here.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.