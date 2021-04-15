City of Tucson to reopen splash pads, some pools next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting Monday, April 19, the City of Tucson will reopen six pools, the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center and all four of the area’s splash pads.
However, pools will only be available at a limited capacity for adult lap swim only, except for certain hours at Clements Pool.
Here’s a list of what’s opening Monday:
Archer Pool: Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m.
Catalina Pool: Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m.
Clements Pool: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m.
- TEEN LAP SWIM: Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Edith Ball Adaptive Center Recreation and Therapy Pools: Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation only. See the Edith Ball ARC webpage for details.
*Will close April 26 to replace 10 pool filters. Estimated to reopen end of May.
Quincie Douglas Pool: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m
Sunnyside Pool: Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m.
Udall Pool: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m.
Tucson splash pads will be open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset.
For more information about Tucson pools and splash pads, click here.
